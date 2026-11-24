11 injured in Houthi attack on Riyadh’s financial district tower: Saudi Civil Defense

Eleven people were injured Tuesday in a Houthi attack targeting a tower in Riyadh's financial district, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

The agency said in a statement that the attack struck one of the towers in the district, injuring two Saudi citizens, two Indian residents, three Nepalese residents and four Egyptians.

The statement did not provide details on the nature or severity of the injuries.

Civil Defense said authorities responded immediately after the attack and implemented the approved emergency measures and procedures.

It added that necessary steps were taken to protect lives and property.

The statement described the incident as a "terrorist attack" carried out by the Houthi group.

Earlier Tuesday, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said one of the towers in the district had been targeted in a "cowardly terrorist attack."

Tuesday's incident marked the second attack on a tower in the financial district in less than a week.

On Thursday, Saudi authorities said a Houthi attack targeted a tower in the capital's financial district, damaging several floors and neighboring buildings.





