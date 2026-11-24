Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya claimed by Ukraine, stressing the importance of preventing the Russia-Ukraine war from spilling over into the Mediterranean.

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Tajani "reiterated to his Ukrainian counterpart how vital it is for Italy to continue working to prevent the conflict with Russia from spreading to the Mediterranean as well," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Tajani also emphasized the importance of respecting Libya's sovereignty and pursuing efforts to preserve the North African country's stability and unity.

He reaffirmed Rome's full support for UN efforts in Libya.

The Italian foreign minister assured Sybiha that Rome would continue its diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's defense and work toward a just and lasting peace.





