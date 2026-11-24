The Convention for the Popular Revolution, a rebel group of former Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, said Tuesday that it decided to halt AN advance toward Bunia town, the capital of Ituri province, and withdraw from areas recently seized following days of heavy fighting with government forces.

The decision came one day after the group seized a key locality of Iga-Barriere, a strategic area about 25 kilometers (16 miles) north of Bunia, forcing government troops to withdraw toward the provincial capital.

In a statement, the group cited a commitment made in talks with Kinshasa, mediated by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, as one of the reasons for the decision.

Lubanga, a former leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots, was in 2012 convicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of recruiting and using child soldiers.

The ICC sentenced him to 14 years in prison, and he was released in March 2020 after serving his sentence.

Lubanga, who remains under UN sanctions, announced the formation of the Convention for the Popular Revolution in 2025, opening another front against President Felix Tshisekedi.

Renewed fighting between the rebels and government forces has forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes toward Bunia since the weekend, according to media reports.

The group reportedly seized the Lopa and Linji localities on Sunday after fierce fighting.

The recent violence intensified despite efforts to revive dialogue between Congolese authorities and the group. On Oct. 9, Museveni hosted talks in Entebbe, Uganda, between Lubanga and a delegation of senior Congolese government and military officials.

Ituri, the epicenter of the current Ebola outbreak in Congo, is also one of the provinces most affected by insurgency.





