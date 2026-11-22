Rohingya organizations worldwide demanded on Saturday immediate international action to ensure accountability for an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya.

In a statement endorsed by 64 organizations, the groups described the ruling in the case brought by The Gambia in 2019 as a historic step toward justice for Rohingya victims and survivors.

They thanked The Gambia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and countries that supported the proceedings.

The organizations urged the UN Security Council to ensure Myanmar's compliance with the ruling and called for arms embargoes, restrictions on jet fuel supplies and expanded sanctions against Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army.

The statement also implored urgent humanitarian assistance to Rakhine State and improved living conditions for more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Any repatriation must be safe, voluntary and accompanied by full citizenship and equal rights, the groups stressed, warning that a court judgment alone would not protect Rohingya civilians without concrete international action.



