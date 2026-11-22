A Bahraini citizen with disabilities and a Pakistani resident were wounded in Saturday's Iranian attacks on the country, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Bahraini citizen was in "stable condition," while the Pakistani resident was in "critical condition."

"Both are receiving treatment in the hospital," it added.

The ministry said in an earlier statement that the attacks set an industrial facility ablaze, causing property damage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also claimed that it had destroyed two US Patriot air defense radars at Riffa and Awali bases in missile and drone attacks in Bahrain.





