At least 3 killed in shooting in US state of Ohio

Three people died and another suffered injuries in a Saturday evening shooting during a baby shower in Parma, a city in the US state of Ohio, local police said.

The Parma Police Department responded to a mass casualty call in the 5300 block of Ridge Road around 6 pm local time (2300GMT).

Parma police spokesman Scott Traxler told local media that gunfire broke out inside Pandora's Magical Events Venue during a baby shower. Traxler said a juvenile girl and two adult men died at the scene, while a fourth victim took a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities said the two gunmen involved in the shooting were identified and secured.

Police assured residents that no threat remains to the general public. Investigators shut down Ridge Road in both directions between Velma Avenue and Marlborough Avenue during the probe.

Officials have not yet released the names of the three people who died.