Turkish foreign minister says Ankara keeps Gaza on global radar despite other crises

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Ankara keeps the humanitarian crisis in Gaza on the global radar permanently despite other international crises.

"In every speech, every initiative, and every platform wherever it may be, the Gaza issue is one we have not, and will not, allow to be forgotten," Fidan told Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

He noted that while crises involving Iran, the US, and the Gulf have preoccupied regional news, Türkiye refuses to let the Palestinian enclave fade from international focus.

Assessing conditions on the ground, Fidan explained that although certain articles of a peace agreement halted the active phase of the genocide, targeted killings persist and limited food deliveries fail to meet urgent needs.

"Food is entering at least, but food alone is not enough," he said, pointing out that recent floods have worsened the humanitarian emergency.

On Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's orders, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), and Turkish diplomats worked to dispatch relief containers to Gaza, said Fidan.

Israel blocked metal containers, however, claiming Hamas could use them to manufacture weapons, and restricted cement, iron, and steel, forcing displaced Palestinians to endure floods, storms and cold inside fabric tents, he added.

Heavy rains have flooded temporary shelters in Gaza, exposing displaced families to cold weather. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week that flooding affected more than 200,000 Palestinians. The World Health Organization warned that 950,000 displaced people live in flood-prone areas.

- SYRIA'S RECOVERY, ISRAEL'S 'BULLDOZER' STRATEGY

Turning to neighboring Syria, Fidan described stabilization as steady though occasionally slow due to widespread physical and institutional destruction, stressing that lifting international sanctions and facilitating refugee returns remain essential for economic recovery.

The government has been seeking to consolidate security and stability in the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after decades in power.

Praising Syria's responsible international conduct, he noted that Damascus' commitment to opposing the export of terror or aggression aligns with Ankara, while the SDF terrorist group issue, linked to Ankara's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative and Syria's stabilization, has moved toward a positive outcome benefiting both tracks.

Mazloum Abdi, then-SDF commander, announced on Aug. 25 the group's dissolution and its full integration into Syrian state institutions.

Contrasting the progress with Israeli ambitions, Fidan argued: "The problem is Israel applying its fundamental regional intent in Syria as well. Israel does not want to see strong neighbors. It wants to see neighbors mired in problems and fragmentation."

Accusing Israel of hiding behind regional crises and proxy entities for years, Fidan said Israel used "American power as a bulldozer for many years to achieve its own goals ... from now on the entire region knows this."