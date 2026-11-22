The Turkish president of the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference on Saturday said differences among negotiating parties are shrinking as the summit presidency submits its final cover decision text for plenary passage.

"The distance between us is closing. I want to state this clearly, and the political will required to complete the bridge exists in this hall," Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also serves as the conference president, told delegates at the COP31 Plenary in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the closing plenary session after intensive overnight negotiations, Kurum confirmed that the presidency sent the final draft text to the UN climate secretariat for legal review and distribution to all delegations.

"We aim to bring our cover decision to our plenary by 10 am to 10.30 am (0700-0730GMT)" on Sunday, he said, adding that Türkiye is working closely with its Australian partners to deliver concrete outcomes and secure an "Antalya consensus."

Kurum earlier adjourned the plenary after giving negotiators until 6 am (0300GMT) to resolve sticking points before reconvening at 9 am (0600GMT), emphasizing the need to rebuild trust and accelerate implementation in the second decade of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Kurum said the presidency listened to all parties to craft a consensus text reflecting Action Agenda goals and countries' priority expectations.

"The world expects this from us. Outside this hall, people, children, mothers, and fathers who are genuinely living with the impacts of climate change expect this from us," he told delegates, urging parties to finalize the decision.

- FOSSIL FUELS, ADAPTATION FINANCE

Highlighting the complexity of uniting 196 countries with distinct national priorities and development plans around a single table, Kurum said the draft text reflects core expectations across major negotiation tracks.

He said the text incorporates language on fossil fuels to ensure the summit does not retreat from commitments made at the 2023 UN climate conference in Dubai, while also addressing adaptation finance demands from developing and least developed nations.

The draft decision also covers electrification, methane, and zero waste, Kurum added.

While acknowledging that gaps remain, he expressed confidence that the differences will be resolved and said the presidency is working to send "positive messages from Antalya to the entire world."