Turkish foreign minister says political will in place to resolve defense disputes with US, though Congress limits maneuvering room

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that the political will exists between Ankara and Washington to resolve their defense disputes, while acknowledging the US has limited maneuvering room due to legislative restrictions.

"There were certain delays (to resolve disputes) based on the authority of the administration. We now see that those have been lifted regarding some long-stalled ammunition purchases," Fidan told Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.

"However, as you know, the administration has no authority on legislated matters; its room for maneuvering is very limited," he added, referring to the congressional approval need for some moves by the US administration.

Noting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have shown political will for one-and-a-half years, Fidan said both leaders agreed to remove the issue from the bilateral agenda.

In July, during a one-on-one meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump vowed to remove the sanctions known as CAATSA imposed years ago on Türkiye, signaling a major shift in ties. "We're going to be taking the sanctions off ... We don't want to sanction friends," said Trump.

Fidan argued that excluding Türkiye from US defense cooperation under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) penalties harms American interests, questioning why Washington spared "tons of countries that bought Russian defense systems" from similar sanctions.

Fidan attributed the restrictions to lobbying in the US by "predictable networks" seeking to "exclude Türkiye from US defense cooperation" and secure regional gains for themselves, adding that Israeli and Greek lobbies actively influence US politics against Ankara, creating "lobby wars."

- US ELECTIONS, GAZA FALLOUT, 'AMERICA FIRST' DEBATE

Assessing recent US congressional elections and Israel's Knesset elections, Fidan argued that the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heavily influenced outcomes in both countries.

While Trump's movement navigated domestic debates like immigration under his "America First" doctrine, entering a conflict "as if you were a proxy element" sparked intense domestic questioning of whether Washington was pursuing "America first or Israel first," said Fidan.

Fidan said some newly elected US Democrats reject their party's traditional foreign policy orthodoxy, oppose wars, and have internalized the moral collapse surrounding the genocide in the Gaza Strip, while the American right also increasingly criticizes Middle East policies that fail to prioritize US interests.

He stressed that all actors directly or indirectly complicit in Gaza's suffering and blocked aid are paying, and will continue to pay, a political or other price, adding that the blood of Gaza's victims "will change many things."

- REGIONAL DIPLOMACY ACROSS SYRIA, IRAQ, AND UKRAINE

Highlighting close leader-to-leader diplomacy between Erdogan and Trump that enables public and behind-the-scenes crisis management, Fidan said the US withdrawal from both Syria and Iraq is central to Türkiye's "terror-free region project," while Syrian stability remains vital for regional security.

Reaffirming Ankara's support for Iraq's "national unity, cohesion, security, stability, development, and human rights," Fidan backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi's initiatives following his talks with Erdogan, and noted ongoing Turkish-US coordination on issues surrounding the Caucasus, seeking a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, and the Horn of Africa.