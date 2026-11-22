Poland expects additional NATO support to strengthen security along its eastern border following reported Russian missile and drone incursions, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, as authorities warned Sunday of Russian disinformation surrounding reports of a drone attack on the Kaliningrad exclave.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Saturday evening that Poland would receive substantial assistance from NATO allies in the near future, with specific proposals to be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Monday.

"In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border," the minister wrote on US social media company X.

He said he had discussed operational details with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, and thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his commitment.

The announcement followed Friday's reported violations of Polish airspace by three Russian objects, believed to be two missiles and a jet-powered drone, during Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Polish authorities said the objects fell in southeastern Poland, prompting investigations into their origin and circumstances.

Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incursions as a provocation aimed at undermining Western unity.

Rutte, speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, reaffirmed NATO's commitment to defending Polish territory.

The developments come amid heightened security concerns along NATO's eastern flank, including reports of drone activity near Russia's Baltic Fleet facilities in the Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland and Lithuania.

On Sunday, Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Pawel Olszewski said Poland's Center for Combating Disinformation was closely monitoring online claims following reports of a Ukrainian drone attack on Kaliningrad.

Olszewski said Russian disinformation narratives included allegations that German troops stationed in Poland had coordinated the reported attack, that Polish and Lithuanian forces were attacking Russia using Ukrainian missiles, and that NATO itself had attacked Kaliningrad.

He also identified claims that Ukraine was seeking to draw Poland into the war.

The allegations were described by the Polish official as false. Reports of explosions and air defense activity near the Russian naval base at Baltiysk have not been independently verified.

Lithuania has also rejected allegations that its territory or airspace was used to facilitate an attack on the Russian exclave.

Moscow has not commented on Friday's airspace violations, while Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said an alert there was triggered by a "suspicious object" from Lithuania that posed no threat, with Russian authorities confirming no damage or casualties.