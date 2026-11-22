Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that its air defenses shot down a US MQ-1 type drone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by the state-run broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said the drone was the 20th US aircraft of this type to have been intercepted and the fourth in the past 24 hours.

It warned that Iranian airspace remains a "red line" and that any violation would be met with a "harsh, decisive and powerful response."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June to end hostilities and began negotiations, which later stalled amid disagreements over how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting between the parties has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.





