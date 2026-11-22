149 Houthis killed, wounded in over 800 operations in last 24 hours: Yemeni army

The Yemeni army said Saturday that it had carried out 816 attacks on Houthi forces in the last 24 hours, killing or wounding 149 commanders and fighters.

Spokesman Majed al-Nazili said on US social media platform X that the operations targeted Houthi positions, reinforcements, and gatherings as part of Operation "Dawn of Yemen."

He said artillery, drone, rocket, and air attacks destroyed or damaged 71 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

Government troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters repelled Houthi attacks in the southwestern Taiz province, while forces in southern Yemen thwarted attempts to advance and infiltrate their lines, said al-Nazili.

He said Aden, the government's temporary capital, remains secure and accused the Houthis of firing ballistic missiles at government-held areas and shelling homes in rural Taiz.

The Houthis did not respond to the army's statement.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, triggering years of fighting and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Renewed escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July following the collapse of a ceasefire reached in 2022.