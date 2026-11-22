Top Pakistani and Saudi Arabian diplomats discussed the latest regional developments on Sunday, hours after Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group.



Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan spoke by phone and also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums and ways to further strengthen coordination on matters of mutual interest, said a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders further discussed the possible convening of a meeting in the near future of the R4 Foreign Ministers to continue consultations on regional developments.

The R4 (Regional Four) is a diplomatic grouping of foreign ministers from Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Egypt focused on regional peace, security, and de-escalation.



Both sides agreed to remain in "close" contact to sustain the momentum of diplomatic engagements.

The Saudi-led coalition said early Sunday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthis toward western Saudi Arabia.

Sunday's interception triggered a civil defense alert for the Mecca region and followed a wave of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saturday, during which Civil Defense issued five alerts covering Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil, and Jazan before announcing that the danger had passed in several areas.



Islamabad regularly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi economic and energy infrastructures.