NATO's North Atlantic Council will meet Monday to discuss the violation of Polish airspace, a NATO official told Anadolu on Sunday.

The official said in a written statement that the meeting would take place as part of regular consultations among allies.

Polish authorities said three objects entered the country's airspace and fell on its territory on Nov. 20 during Russian attacks on Ukraine. One was identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described the violation as "dangerous" and said NATO fighter jets were scrambled in response. He said allies would continue to strengthen their deterrence and defense capabilities.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Poland had established that all three objects came from Russia and that the incident may have been a deliberate provocation.