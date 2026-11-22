Commercial flights in Belgium will be suspended Monday as air traffic controllers join a nationwide strike against the federal government's austerity measures, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported on Sunday, citing air navigation service provider Skeyes.

Skeyes said Saturday that it would suspend regular air traffic control services at Belgian airports and in the airspace it manages from 7 am to 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23.

The company said staffing levels would be too low to handle normal traffic safely. Air traffic control will be limited to emergency and other safety-critical flights during the suspension.

Brussels Airport in Zaventem had expected 59,500 passengers on 429 flights Monday, including 213 departures and 216 arrivals, an airport spokesperson said.

Brussels Airlines said it "deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision," adding that until hours before the announcement it had expected almost no disruption at Brussels Airport.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport said that although it had arranged internal staffing to remain operational during the national day of action, no commercial flights could take off or land between 7 am and 9 pm due to the air traffic control shutdown. It urged passengers to stay away from the airport unless their airline explicitly confirmed their flight was still operating and said carriers would provide information on rebooking or refunds.

The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents about 25 carriers, said Monday's walkout would be the 11th strike affecting Belgian airspace in 11 months.

Belgian unions called the nationwide day of action to protest austerity measures pursued by the federal coalition, known as the Arizona coalition.