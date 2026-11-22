The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition announced the interception in a statement on the US social media company X. It gave no specific location for the interception or details on any casualties or damage.

Earlier, the coalition said that it had intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region.

The interceptions came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition and attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.