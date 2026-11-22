A Delta Air Lines aircraft sits on the ground at Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada, US, November 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Delta Air Lines flights faced widespread delays across the US on Sunday after a technical issue disrupted operations at the airline's main hub in Atlanta, according to local media reports and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA initially imposed a ground stop for Delta flights heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before replacing it with a ground delay program, local outlet Atlanta News First reported.

The ground delay allowed flights bound for Atlanta to depart but resulted in average delays of nearly an hour. The program was initially expected to remain in effect until at least 1 pm local time (1800GMT).

Delta attributed the disruption to a malfunction in its automated system for calculating aircraft weight and balance before departure.

"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the airline said.

The manual calculations slowed departures, limiting available gate space for arriving aircraft and contributing to congestion at the airport.

"We are working with our air traffic control counterparts to strategically enact programs to protect airport gates and tarmac areas from congestion at our Atlanta hub," it added.

Passengers reported delays at several major US airports, including Atlanta, Newark, LaGuardia, Washington Reagan National, Dulles, Boston, Baltimore, Miami and Minneapolis.

Nearly 500 flights were delayed at Atlanta's airport shortly before 10 am, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The FAA's national status page no longer listed an Atlanta ground-delay program as of 11.36 am Eastern Time, although it was not immediately clear whether Delta's automated system had been fully restored.

The disruption came ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period, during which Atlanta airport officials expect more than 4 million passengers through Dec. 1, an increase of 5% from last year.

It also followed a separate nationwide ground stop earlier in the week that caused widespread flight disruptions at the world's busiest airport.