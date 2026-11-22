UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was "deeply disappointed" over the failure to reach consensus on an overarching outcome at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, warning that governments must urgently accelerate efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

"I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome," Guterres said in a statement.

"I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands," he added.

"There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science," he said, warning that global temperatures continue to break records, climate extremes are intensifying and greenhouse gas emissions remain far too high.

Guterres said the world was poised to exceed the internationally agreed 1.5C warming limit, with the window to minimize the scale and duration of that overshoot rapidly closing.

"The take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis-and it must do it now," he said.

CALLS FOR ACCELERATED FOSSIL FUEL TRANSITION



The UN chief criticized powerful fossil fuel interests for obstructing climate action, accusing them of distorting scientific evidence, delaying policies and prioritizing profits.

"We can't put out the fire while pouring fuel on it," he said, stressing that continued dependence on coal, oil and gas was fueling climate change, exposing economies to price shocks and undermining energy security.

Recalling the agreement reached at COP28 in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner, Guterres urged governments to accelerate its implementation.

He also called for building on roadmaps advanced by the Brazilian COP30 presidency on transitioning away from fossil fuels and reversing deforestation and forest degradation.

Guterres urged major emitters to lead efforts to rapidly reduce emissions this decade and called on developed countries to fulfill their climate finance commitments.

He particularly emphasized the need for developed countries to lead efforts to triple adaptation finance and ensure that funding reaches vulnerable countries facing the most severe consequences of climate change.

"The countries that did least to cause this crisis cannot be left to face its worst consequences alone. This is a matter of climate justice," he said.

THANKS TÜRKİYE FOR HOSTING SUMMIT



Guterres thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish government and people, and the city of Antalya for hosting the conference.

He also expressed appreciation to COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen, their teams and the UN climate secretariat for their efforts throughout the negotiations.

Addressing civil society, young people, Indigenous Peoples, scientists and communities on the frontlines of climate change, Guterres urged them to continue demanding accountability from governments and businesses.

"The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Neither can we," he said.

"Hold governments and companies to account. And never relent in the fight for climate justice."