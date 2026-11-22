France hopes to restore a "balanced" and "functional" working relationship with Israel's next government, prioritizing security arrangements in southern Lebanon, French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo said Sunday.

"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J, according to French daily Le Parisien.

Rufo said French President Emmanuel Macron wanted dialogue with Israel and expressed hope that discussions could resume under calmer conditions than in recent years.

France recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.