Four Mexican soldiers and seven suspected criminals were killed during an operation to capture a prominent drug cartel leader in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, Mexico's National Defense Secretariat said Saturday.

The operation in the municipality of Guasave resulted in the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "Chapo Isidro," the leader of the Beltran Leyva criminal organization and an ally of the Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, according to the secretariat.

Eight suspected criminals were arrested, including Meza Flores, along with his cousin and second-in-command German, known as "Serafin," and his brother-in-law Jose, who allegedly managed the organization's finances.

The three were flown to Mexico City aboard a military aircraft, arriving at 5.20 am local time (1120GMT) Saturday, before being transferred to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, where federal prosecutors will determine their legal status.

Five other suspects were transferred to federal authorities in Culiacan, including a cousin of Meza Flores identified as Panfilo, who allegedly served as a logistics operator.

The secretariat said seven attackers were killed during the operation, while four soldiers traveling to reinforce security in Guasave were killed amid resistance from the criminal group.

Authorities seized a .50-caliber rifle, 10 other firearms, a grenade launcher, two hand grenades, ammunition, drugs, and cash.

The ministry reported no civilian casualties.

Meza Flores was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in February 2025 for alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and drugs into the US.

The US had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.