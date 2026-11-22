An explosion struck an ammunition depot inside a naval base in Libya's eastern port city of Benghazi on Sunday morning, local emergency authorities said.

"We are currently dealing with an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base," civil defense in Benghazi said in a statement delivered by Al-Masar TV, a Benghazi-based news channel.

Emergency response teams were deployed to the military facility following the blast to contain the resulting blaze. "We assure citizens that there is no need to worry, and we urge them not to gather until the fire is completely under control," civil defense said.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what triggered the explosion, whether the incident caused any casualties, or the extent of structural damage at the naval base.