South Korea's car trade deficit with China reached a record $4.23 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, driven by rising demand for China-made Tesla electric vehicles, local media reported Sunday.

South Korea's car exports to China fell 34.9% year-on-year to $168.77 million in January-October, Yonhap news agency reported, citing data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Meanwhile, car imports from China surged 79.2% from a year earlier to $4.39 billion, pushing the trade deficit to a record $4.23 billion.

South Korea has recorded an annual car trade deficit with China every year since 2017.

The deficit widened from $466 million in 2022 to $943 million in 2023 and $1.73 billion in 2024.

Strong sales of Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured at the US automaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai were cited as a key factor behind the widening deficit.

Approximately 99,000 Tesla EVs were sold in South Korea during January-October, up 105% from the same period last year.

Chinese automaker BYD also sold more than 20,000 vehicles in South Korea during the period.

Polestar has also been selling China-made EVs in the South Korean market.

The surge in imports of China-made vehicles helped China overtake Germany as South Korea's largest source of car imports in the first half of 2026.





