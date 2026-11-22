Hamas requested an urgent meeting of ceasefire mediators and guarantors in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike killed three soup kitchen workers delivering food to displaced Palestinians.

The group urged mediators to press Israel to honor its ceasefire commitments and protect civilians and aid workers. It demanded that food and humanitarian supplies enter Gaza unhindered.

Hamas accused Israel of targeting relief operations and using hunger and humanitarian aid to coerce Palestinians, urging concrete action rather than condemnation alone.

The strike hit a food delivery vehicle around midday in Tel al-Hawa, southwestern Gaza City, wounding others, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The group had urged mediators to intervene Friday after Israeli attacks killed seven Palestinians and destroyed homes.

Israeli violations of the truce have killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday, since it was signed in October 2025, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.