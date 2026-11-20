Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the UN global fund for education in emergencies, announced $52 million in investments on Friday to support more than 300,000 children affected by crises in Lebanon, Myanmar, and South Sudan.

Maysa Jalbout, director of Education Cannot Wait, told reporters in Geneva on Friday that the funding aims to help children return to school, recover lost learning, and continue their education during future emergencies.

"For 258 million children whose education is affected by crisis, that promise is broken every day by conflict, by floods, by displacement," she said, referring to the right to education.

The investments include $13 million for approximately 59,000 children in Lebanon, $16 million for more than 150,000 in Myanmar, and $23 million for over 100,000 in South Sudan.

Jalbout said the programs would also prepare for future disruptions, with more than $5 million already approved for release when agreed early warning indicators are triggered.

"For too long, the world has funded education after each new shock," she said.

She added that donors had helped ECW reach 90% of its $600 million fundraising target at a recent Geneva conference, but another $58 million was still needed to support children in other crisis-affected countries.





