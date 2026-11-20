Iranian foreign minister says US naval blockade must be broken to resume oil exports

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the US naval blockade on Iran must be broken to allow the country to resume oil exports.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Araghchi addressed the US maritime blockade and reports that Iran was preparing to challenge it.

"We are making every possible effort regarding oil exports and negotiations. The naval blockade must be broken," Araghchi said when asked about the reports.

Separately, Iran's Fars news agency referenced the story of Fereydun from the Shahnameh, an epic poem by Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi, in connection with the US naval blockade.

The agency published an illustration depicting an obstacle encountered by Fereydun and his army while attempting to cross the Shatt al-Arab, known in Iran as the Arvand River, during their battle against the ruler Zahhak.

The illustration also featured numerous oil tankers flying the Iranian flag, apparently alluding to calls to break the US naval blockade.

Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz on March 2 following the launch of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Washington responded by imposing a naval blockade on Iran on April 13, significantly disrupting the country's oil exports.



