Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung discussed expanding cooperation in defense, security and energy during a meeting in Hanoi on Friday.

"A number of enterprises from both countries have launched initiatives in renewable energy, including wind and solar power, trade, real estate, and tourism," while the two countries have been working to "translate our full potential and opportunities into concrete outcomes in areas such as defense, security, and energy," the Vietnamese premier said, according to Azerbaijan's state news agency Azertag.

He noted that while "bilateral trade remains modest and has yet to achieve a stable growth trajectory," there have been "encouraging signs of improvement."

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992, with bilateral trade exceeding $150 million in 2025.

Aliyev congratulated Vietnam on "all the achievements in the country's socioeconomic development, as well as its big achievements on the international arena."

"With respect to the socio-economic track, we see positive dynamics, but of course, we cannot be satisfied with the results. Though, as you mentioned and as we know, we have a lot of important projects in the pipeline, including in energy security and real estate," he said.

The two sides discussed energy cooperation, including exports of Azerbaijani oil products to Vietnam and other regional markets through Vietnam, as well as joint production.

They also explored cooperation in the defense industry, Vietnamese investment in Azerbaijan, construction, tourism, direct flights and the Middle Corridor trade route.

Aliyev began his three-day visit to Vietnam on Thursday.





