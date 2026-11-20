US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that humans should always be involved in military decisions made by artificial intelligence, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday.

"I think it was very important that the President Trump, and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," Bessent told CNBC, using the term "SI," or superintelligence, for the technology.

Bessent said there was also "very robust discussion on what can be done in terms of containing the growth of nuclear weapons."

He said the leaders held "a robust discussion on trade policy, AI," and discussed the Russia-Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, Xi and Putin met Thursday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. In a joint declaration after the meeting, the three leaders reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."





