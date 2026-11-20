A missile launched by the US struck an area on the outskirts of Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Friday evening, Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

The missile hit an area near Qeshm city at approximately 6.50 pm local time (1520GMT), the report said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or confirmation of the missile's intended target.

The US has yet to comment on the incident.

The incident comes amid renewed US military strikes on Qeshm Island in the Gulf, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported Tuesday that US forces had struck several locations on the island.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations, which later stalled over disagreements on how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting between the US and Iran has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.



