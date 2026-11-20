US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened military action against Iran over reports of a possible "dirty bomb" plot targeting Washington, warning that his administration would not allow Tehran to pursue such a threat.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether he had received additional intelligence about the alleged Iranian plot, whether the threat was credible and why Tehran might target the US capital.

"There is a rumor that they are building a dirty bomb. If they do, we're going to fight," Trump said.

He insisted that Washington was closely monitoring Iran and had extensive intelligence on the country's activities.

"We know a lot about what's happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We'll find out about it. We will not allow that," he said.

His warning followed a CNN report earlier this week citing seven US officials familiar with intelligence assessments suggesting that Iran was developing potential plans to target senior Trump administration officials in Washington with a dirty bomb or chemical weapons.





