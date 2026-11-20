The UK is conducting offensive cyber operations against Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, a senior British military commander has publicly confirmed for the first time.

Gen. Rob Magowan, head of the UK's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, said the National Cyber Force was carrying out offensive missions against state adversaries amid growing cyber threats.

"The cyber domain, as we call it, is becoming increasingly important in warfare," Magowan told Sky News in his first interview since assuming the four-star role earlier this year.

Asked whether the National Cyber Force was conducting offensive operations, he replied: "Absolutely - and we've been clear about that."

"There are a range of threats around the world and we've been very clear that Russia, China, Iran, North Korea are a threat to our way of life and they are conducting operations in the cyber domain," he said.

"And they need to be really clear that there's going to be a cost to them conducting operations in the cyber domain and that's what our cyber force is about."

Magowan said the force also targets organized crime groups and individuals engaged in harmful online activities, including those affecting children.

"Those people are doing harm online, including to our children, that is all part of the National Cyber Force approach," he said.

- New headquarters opened

His remarks came after King Charles officially opened the National Cyber Force's new headquarters in Samlesbury, Lancashire, earlier this week.

While details of its operations remain largely classified, much of the force's work is conducted from UK facilities, including Ribble House in Samlesbury.

Magowan said the force uses computer network exploitation to gain insight into hostile networks and conduct operations within them.

"We do have the ability, through computer network exploitation, to understand an adversary's architecture, its network, and ensure that we can achieve effect inside that network," he said.

Describing the cyber threat facing Britain as "significant," Magowan said the country's offensive capabilities provide military options for responding to emerging threats.





