US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed his trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, as "one of the most momentous international summits in many years."

Speaking to reporters at the White House after returning from his Asia trip, Trump praised the talks held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"It's the first time ever, United States, Russia, and China, and it was big. It was big. It was great, great electricity," he said.

"And the relationship was fantastic between the three of us," he added.

Trump said the leaders "talked extensively about ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon" and also discussed the Korean Peninsula and the war in Ukraine.

In a joint "Declaration toward Peace" released by the White House, the three leaders reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and pledged that their countries "will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons."

The three countries, all permanent members of the UN Security Council, also committed to "reform the UN," while warning that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies "must not abuse their jurisdiction," according to the declaration.

The leaders also outlined plans to boost the production and supply of refined petroleum products and reaffirmed "the importance of stable energy flows."





