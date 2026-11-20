Denmark has ordered the Russian defense attache to leave the country within seven days and will stop issuing non-essential visas to Russian citizens, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Friday.

Rasmussen said the expulsion would have diplomatic consequences and described it as a strong signal to Moscow.

"We are making it very clear that you have been seen through," he said.

"Enough is enough, and it has been for a long time," Rasmussen added, saying Denmark would continue supporting Ukraine.

He also said the government planned to lift the obligation to receive ships linked to Russia and would discuss visa restrictions with other Schengen countries. Rasmussen singled out France as a country issuing a large number of visas to Russian citizens.

The minister said Denmark would not expel all Russian diplomats, explaining that Copenhagen needed to maintain communication with the Russian state.

The announcements came as Danish authorities investigate an alleged Russian-linked plot to kill Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner.

Two Danish men are suspected of having been recruited by Russian intelligence to assassinate the rapper ahead of a concert scheduled for Sept. 25 near Copenhagen.

The suspects were arrested shortly before the planned performance, which was canceled, and both deny the allegations.





