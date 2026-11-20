Any meaningful change for Myanmar's Rohingya minority following the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) genocide ruling will depend on international action to enforce the judgment, a senior UN investigator said Friday.

Nicholas Koumjian, head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), told reporters in Geneva that Thursday's ruling was "very important" for Rohingya survivors, more than a million of whom remain displaced nine years after Myanmar's 2017 military operations.

"I don't expect any immediate change," Koumjian said, recalling an October visit to Rohingya refugee camps, where he encountered "incredible sadness" when explaining the limits of the court's powers.

He stressed that the court lacked its own enforcement mechanism, leaving responsibility for ensuring compliance to the international community.

Koumjian urged the UN Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council to consider measures to enforce the judgment.

"I think it's very important that member states step up and recognize it is their responsibility to give some teeth to the judgment and to ensure enforcement. It's going to be very difficult, but very very important," he stressed.

Koumjian also welcomed the court's decision to open additional proceedings on reparations for victims, describing the move as unexpected but "important."

He noted that Myanmar had been given two years to report on its efforts to comply with the court's reparations orders.

Koumjian said diplomatic recognition, trade relations and arms imports could serve as potential means of international pressure on Myanmar.





