Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for greater dialogue, mutual trust and harmony among nations as he inaugurated the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue in New Delhi.

"The most essential requirement for mutual harmony is mutual trust! And mutual trust emerges when we feel that we have something shared among us. Therefore, today, there is a need to focus on what we have in common," Modi said at the opening of the three-day forum.

Drawing on India's experience of embracing diversity, Modi said, "When we adopt this liberal outlook, our diversity itself becomes the foundation of our unity."

"Despite having so many different languages, lifestyles and traditions, we in India are deeply connected. In India, we accept diversity and celebrate diversity. We draw this inspiration from our Vedas, whose recitation we heard at the beginning," he added.

Modi urged countries to "walk together, engage in dialogue with one another, and bring harmony to our thoughts".

The inaugural forum follows a proposal Modi made in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilizational dialogue within the SCO.

Highlighting the role of technology in bringing cultures closer, Modi said advances in the 21st century had created new opportunities for cross-border cultural engagement.

"Digital platforms have made knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and international collaboration much easier than before. SCO countries should take full advantage of these new possibilities," he said.

Founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the SCO has expanded to 10 full members, with India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus joining subsequently.

Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik also arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the forum, marking the first ministerial visit from Pakistan since the two countries' military conflict last year.

According to the Indian government, the gathering aims to celebrate the "rich and interconnected civilisational heritage of the region, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation".

Pakistan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27.



