Russia pounded Ukraine with massive strikes Friday, with Kyiv saying at least seven people were killed in the capital, while neighbouring Poland accused Moscow of "provocation" after two Russian missiles likely landed in the southeast corner of the NATO country.

President Vladimir Putin had vowed a "painful" response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Crimea bridge after holding a summit with US counterpart Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky called the night-time strikes one of Moscow's largest of the nearly five-year war, denouncing what he called Russian "terror".

Zelensky, who met allies in Berlin Thursday, said Putin's attempts to "redraw the world" with Xi and Trump had been a "failure".

In China, Putin said he "shared responsibility" for global peace with Xi and Trump and issued a "declaration toward peace" that made no mention of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AFP journalists saw people hunkered down in Kyiv's metro stations, which double as overnight air-raid shelters, sleeping on yoga mats, camping chairs and in pop-up tents.

Kateryna Liubychenko, 32, took her toddler down to try to get some sleep through the bombardment.

"It's painful to have to stop our child from living," she told AFP.

Two people were killed in Lviv in western Ukraine, power was knocked out in swathes of the country and in Kyiv, three vital transport bridges were hit, officials said.

The attacks forced one thermal power plant to halt electricity generation, energy company DTEK said, without providing more details.

Explosions rang out through the night as Ukrainian officials reported more than 80 missiles and 400 drones were fired.

Three bridges that cross the Dnipro river were hit, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

France requested a UN Security Council meeting over the strikes, saying "Russia will have to answer for its actions".

Later on Friday, Russia carried out a double-tap strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rig, killing a 7-year-old, as well as a 20-year-old rescuer, local authorities said.

- Poland condemns 'provocation' -

In neighbouring Poland, authorities said one missile was confirmed to have landed in the eastern village of Nowy Lipowiec, with another missile and a jet-powered drone suspected to have hit two other locations.

Warsaw said no one was hurt.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the incident was deliberate.

"The provocation may have been linked with the fact that there are (military) exercises taking place on the territory of Poland," said Tusk.

Thousands of European troops are taking part in exercises in southeastern Poland, training to help secure Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

"Nobody can say that this was an innocent coincidence," Tusk said, adding he had informed NATO "straight away".

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Saturday, called the incident "clearly dangerous".

- Bridge retaliation -

Russia, which has refused a ceasefire, has increased its strikes as temperatures dip in Ukraine, with many fearing this winter could be the worst of the war yet.

Ukraine's state energy operator reported "significant damage" to the country's energy infrastructure that had "seriously impacted the operation of the power grid".

The Black Sea port city of Odesa was in a "critical" situation with a "widespread power outage", it said -- adding blackouts were also recorded in Kyiv and 10 other regions.

Russia's military on Friday confirmed it had launched a "massive" attack with missiles and drones, saying they targeted military-industrial sites and transport infrastructure in several regions, including bridges in Kyiv.

The United Nations has reported rising civilian casualties this year as Russia intensifies its long-range strikes.

UNICEF on Friday said at least 114 children had been killed and 1,030 wounded in the first 10 months of 2026 -- "a higher number of verified child casualties than in any of the past three years".

"That is an average of more than three children killed or injured every single day," the organisation said, warning of an "alarming escalation in violence affecting children in Ukraine".

US-led talks on ending the fighting have so far shown little signs of progress, with Moscow having stuck to its hardline demands.

Putin has said a deal to end the war must be part of a wider agreement on European security.

Speaking in China on Thursday, he said any form of Ukraine-Europe military cooperation as part of that deal would be a "problem".