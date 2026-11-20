Israeli Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said Friday that he is prepared to form a national emergency government under his leadership if efforts to establish a broad coalition fail, stressing that he will not allow negotiations to drag on indefinitely.

In a lengthy post on US social media company X, Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the government, outlined three possible paths toward establishing a new coalition.

He said he is working in close coordination to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations and explore all available options, acknowledging public frustration over the length of the talks.

Eisenkot said forming a stable government with public support requires serious consideration of the available options.

Presenting a government to the Knesset for a confidence vote would be the easier part, while the real challenge lies in ensuring its long-term stability, he said.

Eisenkot said he has three main paths for forming the government and is approaching each with openness, a deep sense of responsibility, and a genuine desire to succeed.

- 3 paths to forming government

On the first path, Eisenkot said he is holding serious talks with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, or Haredim, to reach arrangements that meet the Israeli army's needs while preserving the status of those who devote themselves full time to Torah study.

He stressed that the talks do not mean retreating from his pledge to impose mandatory military service on everyone, saying work is underway on a framework based on the principles of his plan.

The second path involves negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, which Eisenkot said continue to face obstacles despite efforts to reach an agreement.

"Unfortunately, there is a wide gap between the rhetoric and the actions and actual willingness of Likud," he said.

Eisenkot said unity cannot be achieved merely through political understandings but requires genuine partnership and shared values, adding that he intends to give negotiations with Likud another chance.

Under the third path, Eisenkot said he is prepared to establish a national emergency government if efforts to form a broad coalition fail, with a view to expanding it either before or after it is sworn in.

He stressed that he would not allow negotiations to continue indefinitely.

"At the right time, I will bring a new and good government under my leadership to the Knesset for approval," Eisenkot said.

He said the position was not a threat to the parties involved in negotiations but a decision required by the responsibility placed on him amid what he described as a "national emergency."

Eisenkot urged Knesset members to follow their conscience and decide whether to support a new government or head to another election while Netanyahu remains prime minister of the outgoing government.

He warned against losing the opportunity to establish a new government, saying it would be a mistake to assume there is ample time to delay decisions.

- Criticism of Netanyahu

Eisenkot also sharply criticized Netanyahu, warning of what he described as the dangerous consequences of his conduct for Israeli society.

"We are in a very dangerous place. A place where the outgoing prime minister is acting in ways we have not seen before. This is not intimidation, but a description of reality," he said.

Eisenkot warned about what he called a "violent campaign" to delegitimize Arab citizens of Israel, who make up around 21% of the population, and accuse them of being "supporters of terrorism."

Eisenkot also accused Netanyahu of linking the timing of military operations to his political calculations, describing such conduct as "madness and a risk."

He criticized the continued adoption of major decisions by a government that, he said, does not have the confidence of 74 Knesset members.

Eisenkot stressed the need to end political instability, warning that delaying the formation of a new government could cause an opportunity that may not come again to be lost.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8 after parliamentary blocs representing 67 Knesset members recommended him, compared with 46 who backed Netanyahu.

The mandate followed Knesset elections held on Oct. 27, which left neither of the two main camps with enough seats to form a government alone, prompting coalition negotiations.

The Knesset has 120 seats, and a government requires the confidence of a majority of lawmakers participating in the vote, while parties generally seek a coalition of at least 61 members to ensure parliamentary stability.





