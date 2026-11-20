US President Donald Trump questioned European countries' continued military assistance to Ukraine during a surprise phone call on Thursday, arguing that Russia was serious about negotiating peace, Politico reported.

Trump joined a meeting of Ukraine's European allies in Berlin by phone from Air Force One, hours after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, according to Politico, which cited European officials briefed on the conversation.

During the call, Trump reportedly expressed skepticism about the billions of dollars in military aid provided to Kyiv by the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries supporting Ukraine.

One person briefed on the discussion said Trump pointed to the heavy loss of life and argued that countries were wasting money on a war that needed to end.

The president also told European leaders that Putin was serious about negotiations and ready to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine, according to the report.

- US officials reject claims of pressure to halt funding

A US official, however, disputed suggestions that Trump had instructed European countries to stop financing Ukraine.

The official said such accounts were inaccurate, stressing that Trump "wants to bring this conflict to a close."

A White House official also described Trump as upbeat during the conversation, saying the president emphasized the human and financial costs of the war.

"The President emphasized that the war is extremely costly in terms of human life and financing, and everyone should all be striving for peace because it will save lives and money that can be invested in our countries' own defenses and prosperity," the official said.