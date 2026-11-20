Lithuanian troops joined an ongoing multinational European military exercise in Poland to rehearse a possible deployment to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached in the Moscow-Kyiv war, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported Friday.

Around 2,800 troops from nine European countries, including Lithuania, are participating in the two-week exercise, which began on Nov. 9 in southeastern Poland.

The drills are led by France and the UK as part of the "Coalition of the Willing," a group of countries supporting Ukraine. The multinational force is separate from NATO, while Poland is providing logistical support.

The exercise is designed to test how troops and equipment could be deployed to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached. Soldiers have practiced moving personnel and military equipment, joint command operations, responding to drone attacks and trench warfare.

The proposed force would help rebuild and strengthen Ukraine's armed forces, support efforts to secure its airspace, and assist with mine clearance in the Black Sea.

However, the force would not have a peacekeeping or ceasefire-monitoring role.





