Denmark on Friday condemned damage to the Austrian and Dutch embassies in Kyiv following another Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital, reaffirming its support for Ukraine.

"Unacceptable that embassies of Austria and the Netherlands have been damaged by another Russian air attack," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement shared by the Danish Foreign Ministry on US social media company X.

"Full solidarity with Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and with our Dutch and Austrian partners in Kyiv. Our support for Ukraine remains unwavering," he added.

The EU also announced plans to summon Russia's envoy to the bloc over the strikes, which damaged several diplomatic premises in Kyiv, including European and non-European embassies, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday.

"Diplomatic premises are protected under international law," Kallas said, adding that the bloc would increase assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia to end its war, which began in 2022.



