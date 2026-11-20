German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that Ukraine faces its harshest winter of the war as Russia intensifies targeted attacks on its energy infrastructure.

"The coming winter months will once again present Ukraine with a very severe test—possibly the toughest challenge of this entire war," Merz told the 9th German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

He accused Russia of deliberately targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, power plants, and electrical grid to force Kyiv to surrender. "We are already familiar with this tactic from last winter; it is a renewed, and this time far more brutal, attempt to wear down the people of Ukraine and force them to their knees," he said.

Merz promised that Germany and its partners will increase their support to Ukraine, as they agreed during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

"This year, too, we will not leave the people of Ukraine to face the cold, harsh winter months on their own," Merz stressed. "On the contrary, we will further intensify our support—in terms of defense, humanitarian aid, and economic assistance."

The remarks came at a high-level economic gathering in Berlin that brought together nearly 500 guests, including Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and other senior officials from both governments, as well as German and Ukrainian business leaders and company representatives.





