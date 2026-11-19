Zelensky says war could end in single Trump-Putin-Xi meeting if leaders want it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the war with Russia could be ended in a single meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Chinese counterparts if they wanted to do so.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NBC News ahead of the trilateral summit of Russian, Chinese and US presidents scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19, Zelensky said the leaders have the means to pressure Moscow.

If China and the US imposed or threatened sanctions on Russia, "that's the end of the war," and if they fail to do so, he suggested, it could show that Trump and Xi do not really want the conflict to end.

Asked what he would tell the leaders if he were present, Zelensky said they have "enough power to stop Putin" in one meeting.

Zelensky also insisted that no decisions about Ukraine can be made without Ukraine's presence.

Zelensky repeated the position in a post on Telegram, saying Kyiv and its European partners share a clear stance.

"Ukraine's issues must be decided with Ukraine's participation, and Europe's issues with Europe's participation," he wrote.

He said US representatives will attend meetings in Berlin on Thursday and brief Ukraine on Trump's talks in China.

Zelensky added that Washington now also supports a full European presence in the negotiations.

The Coalition of the Willing will also meet in Berlin on Thursday. Zelensky said new support packages are being prepared, mainly for Ukraine's defense and energy sectors.

Zelensky welcomed a proposal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to create a coordinated support instrument.

Under it, the EU could provide Ukraine with up to €45 billion ($52 billion) in financial aid.

He said the funds would supplement existing commitments under the Ukraine Support Loan and cover much of Ukraine's budget and defense needs in 2027.

He urged the European Parliament and the EU Council to approve the plan quickly.

Zelensky also thanked von der Leyen for efforts to draw in assistance from other partners, including the UK, Canada, Japan and Norway.

The Ukrainian president further said he was briefed on the security situation in the Black Sea and on grain export routes, including intelligence assessments of Russian plans, at a meeting with law enforcement officers held earlier in the day.

Officials identified additional forces and equipment needed to protect ships and ports, he said, adding that Kyiv is preparing steps to help the agricultural sector ahead of next year's sowing campaign.

Zelensky also met with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel in Kyiv, discussed support for Ukrainian combat aircraft, and thanked Lisbon for a $50 million contribution to the PURL program.