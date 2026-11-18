UK's Prince Harry says he would rejoin military to fight Russia if needed

Britain's Prince Harry gestures as he plays pickleball with Ukrainian war veterans during the 6th national Invictus Games of Ukraine in Lviv, Ukraine, November 15, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Britain's Prince Harry said he would rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed, stressing that the world has much to learn from Ukraine.

"Just because there's not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that doesn't mean that we're not at war," the Duke of Sussex told British newspaper The Telegraph in an interview published on Wednesday.

Harry said there was "a lot that we can learn from Ukraine" and "a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine."

"If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel," he said.

Harry added that he felt "we've been at war for the last decade."

"I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again," he said.

The prince served in the British army for 10 years, rising to the rank of captain and completing two tours of Afghanistan.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry said that he killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second deployment to Afghanistan.

Afghan families later called for Harry to face trial over his admission that he had killed 25 people.

Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returned to the UK with their children in August, six years after stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the British royal family and beginning a new life in California.