PlayStation reported service disruptions affecting some of its network features on Wednesday, hours before the scheduled release of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI, as users reported widespread problems with the platform.

"You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," Sony said in a notice on its network status page.

The company did not specify the cause of the disruption or whether it was linked to increased traffic ahead of the game's launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI, also known as GTA VI, is scheduled to become available at midnight Thursday in each time zone worldwide.

Sony also released a mandatory system update for its PlayStation 5 console ahead of the game's launch.

The disruption comes amid a series of recent technology outages affecting major US platforms, including Microsoft 365, Apple and banking services.

Federal officials attributed those incidents to routine software updates and heavy computing loads rather than cyberattacks.