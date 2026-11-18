Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for stronger ties between India and the UK during a meeting with Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales in New Delhi.

The British royal couple met Modi during their three-day visit to India, which focused on climate action, sustainability and environmental innovation.

In a post on US social media platform X, Modi said he looked forward to "further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

He also highlighted the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, expressing hope that it would build on existing momentum and contribute to shared prosperity in both countries and beyond.

Referring to the Earthshot Prize ceremony hosted in India's financial hub Mumbai, Modi praised the initiative's efforts "in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges."

The royal couple arrived in India on Monday for their second official visit to the country, following their first trip in 2016. It also marked their first overseas visit together in four years.

During their stay, Prince William and Princess Catherine played street cricket in Mumbai and visited a film production house in the city, gaining a glimpse into India's film industry.