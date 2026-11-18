The head of the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM), Adm. Brad Cooper, held a three-way meeting Wednesday with Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad Director Roman Gofman in Tel Aviv, amid media reports of preparations for a possible resumption of attacks on Iran.

The Israeli army said in a statement that Zamir met Cooper at military headquarters at the Kirya, also known as Camp Rabin, during the US commander's visit to the region. It confirmed that Gofman joined the two commanders for a separate three-way meeting.

Zamir and Cooper also conducted a "joint and comprehensive assessment of the situation" with senior officers from both sides, said the army. The Israeli participants included the heads of operations, planning and military intelligence, as well as the air force commander.

The commanders discussed "regional developments and shared security challenges," it said. They also discussed "the importance of deepening strategic and operational cooperation between the two militaries, strengthening coordination and raising joint readiness to deal with a range of scenarios."

The army did not specify the scenarios or say whether Iran was directly discussed.

The Yedioth Ahronoth reported Wednesday that Cooper and Zamir discussed recent developments and how prepared their militaries were to resume large-scale operations against Iran if necessary. Israel's public broadcaster reported Nov. 11 that the security cabinet directed the army to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran.

The meeting came days after Gofman visited the US for talks with senior Trump administration officials about Iran. Israeli media reported that he met CIA Director John Ratcliffe to discuss Israeli intelligence on Iran and the possibility of renewed military operations.

Israeli media reports on Nov. 15 pointed to differences within the security establishment on the timing of a possible attack, saying Gofman favored military action at this stage while Zamir had reservations about the timing.

US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw also visited Israel on Friday for talks with Israeli military officials on strengthening maritime coordination and cooperation and discussing operations on several fronts.

The talks come amid continued tensions between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, as efforts continue to prevent renewed fighting.