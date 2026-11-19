US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance look on during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Vice President JD Vance over his criticism of the Iran war's impact on Republican losses in the midterm elections, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Trump initially appeared unconcerned by Vance's post-election assessment and publicly agreed with much of his analysis.

However, the president has since complained privately to aides and political allies that Vance failed to explicitly defend his decision to launch the war against Iran, the report said.

Vance published an extensive assessment on social media examining the factors behind the Republican Party's midterm setbacks, identifying the Iran war as a "real reason" for the electoral losses.

When initially asked about Vance's assessment, Trump told reporters: "I think it's largely true."

However, people familiar with the president's private conversations said Trump had become increasingly dissatisfied with how Vance framed his criticism over the past two weeks, according to the newspaper.

Trump reportedly believes Vance should have made clear that the decision to attack Iran was necessary and correct, even while acknowledging the political consequences of the conflict.

Despite his reported frustration with Vance, Trump has continued to praise Secretary of State Marco Rubio in conversations with aides and political allies.

According to people familiar with the discussions, the president has suggested that Rubio could be a strong presidential candidate.

The report said Rubio has repeatedly defended Trump's decision to attack Iran, describing the military action as essential to US national security.

Vance, meanwhile, has sought to downplay suggestions of a disagreement with Trump.

During an appearance on Fox News this week, he was asked about his post-election assessment and whether it indicated divisions within the administration.

"I think there's no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration," Vance responded.