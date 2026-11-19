Malaysia on Thursday said that the "unprecedented" trilateral meeting between the Chinese, US, and Russian leaders on the fringes of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, has opened up space for "meaningful" dialogue and understanding toward lasting peace.



"This effort will certainly guarantee and open up space for meaningful dialogue and understanding toward lasting peace and harmony," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said, while expressing his appreciation for Chinese President Xi Jinping's initiative in reaching out to US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit.



In a post on US social media company X, Anwar said that Kuala Lumpur calls for strengthening the multilateral trading system and rules-based procedures, and deepening regional economic integration.

The Chinese president hosted Trump and Putin for the unprecedented trilateral summit in Shenzhen, in southeastern China's Guangdong province, on the sidelines of the two-day summit, which began Wednesday.

The three leaders delivered remarks during a media session lasting approximately 15 minutes before proceeding to closed-door discussions.

The meeting began around 4.30 pm local time (0830GMT) and concluded at approximately 5.50 pm (0950GMT), lasting about 80 minutes.

In a joint declaration titled "Declaration toward Peace," issued after the summit, the three leaders reaffirmed that a "nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

They also pledged to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.



In his intervention speech during the meeting, Anwar said that as a trading economy, Malaysia firmly believes that "openness and economic cooperation must continue to be upheld and defended."

He urged member economies to "strengthen the rules-based multilateral trading system, deepen regional economic integration, and ensure that trade remains an instrument of opportunity and not division."

"On the same note, the deeper meaning of shared prosperity lies in the extent to which the jobs created are better, living standards are rising, and opportunities are available and more equitable," he added.



At the same time, Anwar further said, this principle must also drive and guide progress in artificial intelligence.



Malaysia must therefore support ethical digital and AI governance, strengthen cybersecurity, and ensure that the benefits of technology are also enjoyed by economic powers and groups of countries in the Global South, he maintained.

"The great Confucian idea of harmony in diversity must be emphasized in this forum and on this stage, and should serve as our guiding principle in Shenzhen. Even amid today's chaotic world, the Asia-Pacific can show the world that competition can go hand in hand with cooperation, and that the fruits of progress can be shared more fairly and humanely," he said.