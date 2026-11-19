Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow had invited European representatives through diplomatic channels to discuss their positions on regional security.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia would decide how to proceed with dialogue on Ukraine after hearing Europe's position.

"We need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations. That is why we have proposed through diplomatic channels that Europeans come to Moscow to set out their positions. After that, we will decide in what format to continue the dialogue with Ukraine," he said.

Putin said the US "is persistently asking" Russia to agree to European participation in negotiations on Ukraine.

"We do not oppose, discussing Europe's security without Europe itself would be a strange thing to do," he said.

Putin reiterated Moscow's opposition to the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine, arguing that European countries' stated desire to end the war contradicted their proposals to send troops there.

"Possible military cooperation (between Kyiv and the EU) in any form is an issue to which we must pay particular attention. We keep repeating the same thing: the deployment of any troops to the territory of Ukraine is unacceptable to us," he said.

European countries, "in other words," are saying that "they will not allow peace in Ukraine," he added.

Putin said Russia had therefore invited EU representatives to Moscow to discuss these issues, including security arrangements for Ukraine, Russia and Europe as a whole.

He also dismissed suggestions that Russia intended to attack European countries.

"What are they saying about attacks on Europe? Everyone understands that we are not seeking war with Europe. What nonsense is that?" he said.

Putin added that normalizing relations with European countries could prove difficult without changes in their political leadership.

"Sometimes it seems to me that without a change of political elites in some European countries, probably nothing can be done to fully normalise relations," he said.