US National Security Agency's classified communication systems partially down for 3rd day: Report

A sign for the NSA, US Cyber Command and Central Security Service near the NSA headquarters entrance in Fort Meade, Maryland, after a shooting on February 14, 2018. (AFP File Photo)

The US National Security Agency's internal classified communication systems have been partially down for a third straight day, Fox News reported Thursday.

The news outlet said the agency can still communicate internally, but the disruption is highly unusual. The agency is not answering media inquiries.

In its last statement Tuesday, the agency said it "experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance, while some internal systems were affected."

"Mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational, and our ability to defend national security continues," said the spokesperson.

Fox News reported that non-essential personnel were told Tuesday to stagger arrivals under a "code orange," while essential personnel were told to consult supervisors.

A senior official told Fox News the internal email system had never gone down in five years and is air-gapped, making it nearly impossible for a typical cyberattack to affect it.