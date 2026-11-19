UN court rules Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya in 1st such ruling against a state

The UN's top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims in 2017, marking the first time it has held a state responsible for genocide.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) found Myanmar responsible for genocide during military operations in northern Rakhine State by a vote of 9-6.

Reading the judgment, International Court of Justice President Judge Yuji Iwasawa said Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."

"The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," the court said.

The judges found that Myanmar's security forces committed acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention with "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population of Myanmar."

The court concluded that the scale and methods of the violence went beyond military necessity and reflected "an intent to destroy a substantial part of the group."

In a separate 9-6 vote, the court found that Myanmar had violated its obligation to prevent genocide committed by civilians acting alongside its security forces.

It also found that Myanmar had failed to fulfill its obligation to punish genocide.

The court ordered Myanmar to take "immediate and effective steps" to investigate suspected perpetrators and facilitate the "safe, voluntary, and dignified return" of displaced Rohingya.

Myanmar must also restore or replace lost or damaged Rohingya property and provide physical and psychological rehabilitation to those injured, according to the judgment.

The ruling further requires Myanmar to compensate Rohingya victims for damage that cannot be remedied through restitution.

The court gave Myanmar two years to report on restitution measures, while compensation arrangements will be determined in subsequent proceedings.



